CHICKEN BBQ: Lancaster County Marine Corps League will sponsor a chicken barbecue from 10 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Oct. 3, at Stauffers of Kissel Hill, 301 Rohrerstown Road. Dinners cost $10 and include half chicken, baked potato, roll and butter, applesauce, beverage and dessert. An al a carte half chicken is $6. Information: Robin Weaver, 717-475-1595.

GRIEF AND LOSS SUPPORT: Hospice & Community Care and the Pathways Center for Grief & Loss will offer grief and loss virtual drop-in programs for adults. Meetings are free via Zoom. Meetings include a presentation and an informal time to talk with others. “Coping with the Loss of a Parent or Sibling,” will be held 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. Information or to register: Pathways Center, 717-391-2413 or 800-924-7610.

FOSTER/ADOPTIVE ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services will offer a virtual resource family orientation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. Families will receive an introduction to the roles, expectations, and approval process. Information or to reserve a space: 717-656-6580; careforkids@cobys.org.

GOLF TOURNAMENT: GEARS will host its 24th annual 4-Person Scramble sponsored by Dr. Dale Treese, D.D.S. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Dauphin of Highlands Golf Course, 650 S. Harrisburg St., Harrisburg. Format is an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $85 per person, which includes green fees, cart, steak dinner and prizes. Proceeds benefit GEARS. Information or to register: getintogears.org or 717-367-0355.

