LECTURES: Quest for Learning will offer its free online program Thursdays, Sept. 24 to Oct. 29. Quest Learning will provide four lectures at 9:40 a.m. and another four at 11 a.m. Advance registration is required. Information: questlancaster.org; to register: questlancaster@gmail.com.

SUPPORT GROUP: The No Longer Alone Family Support Group will meet online from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept.27. Meetings will be held via Zoom. The meetings provide a place for those who have a loved one living with a mental illness to learn and share their experiences. Speaker will be Angela Keen, presenting “When Mental Illness Includes Conflict, Violence and Aggression: Safety, Resources, Services.” Information or to register by noon Friday, Sept. 25: 717-381-3500 or JAlbright@landis.org.

