ICE CREAM SOCIAL: The Lititz Historical Foundation will host their annual Ice Cream Social from 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, in their Mary Oehme Gardens, 145 E. Main St., Lititz. Free admission; donations appreciated. Musical entertainment provided by The Cat’s Pajamas, a great local New Orleans and Chicago-style jazz band.

SCOTTISH FESTIVAL: The ninth annual Covenanter Scottish Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, on the grounds of Middle Octorara and the Covenanter Church, 1199 and 1188 Valley Road, Quarryville. Open to the public. The festival will feature Scottish Games, a veterans ceremony (Korean War era-includes 90-year-old Bob Lundy who served in a MASH Unit), Scottish dancing, a haggis ceremony, sheepherding, a reenactment of the Octorara Declaration, spinning and weaving and other demonstrations, Scottish Clans and vendors, tours and research opportunities at the Covenanter Church and Museum, and plenty of Scottish and American food. For more information, visit covenanterscottishfestival.com.

