WOMAN’S CLUB: The Millersville’s Woman’s Club will host a meet-and-greet event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville. Attendees will have an opportunity to chat with club members, and learn more about the club’s activities, which include funding scholarships for Penn Manor seniors and achievement awards for both Penn Manor and the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center. For more information, call 717-917-6677; 717-872-4834.

CLASS REUNION: The Cocalico Class of 1971 will have its 50th Class Reunion at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Reamstown Park Pavilion. RSVP immediately. For more information or to RSVP, contact Pat Grant Northeimer, 814-366-1860; patnortheimer@yahoo.com.

