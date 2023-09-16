GIRLS SCOUT INFORMATION NIGHT: The Conestoga River Girl Scouts in Lancaster and Penn Manor will host a “Bring A Friend” information night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Millersville Church, 3116 Blue Rock Road. This event will include activities and information for anyone interested in Girl Scouts. For more information, call Hearts of PA, 800-692-7816; email MemberServices@gshpa.org.

CONSERVATION TOUR: A Conservation Tour will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the residence of Elizabeth Mills. RSVP is required. For more information or to RSVP, contact Andy by Sept. 18, smallgroups@hpucc.org.

WOMAN’S CLUB: The Millersville Woman’s Club will host a meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville. Millersville area women are invited to attend. Attendees will have an opportunity to chat with club members, and learn more about the club’s activities. For more information about this event call, 407-416-3231; 717-917-6677.

