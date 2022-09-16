POSTCARD CLUB: The Lancaster County Postcard Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Free and open to the public. The program for the evening will be “Railroads of Pennsylvania,” presented by club member Leighton Stover. The postcard competition will be “State Fairs.” For more information, call 717-413-6883; visit Lancaster County Postcard Club on Facebook.

MINDFULNESS COURSES: Penn State Health will offer two eight-week online courses designed to help relieve stress and increase well-being in everyday life. Courses are held Monday evenings and Wednesday mornings starting Sept. 19. Penn State Health also holds free 30-minute mindfulness practice sessions via Zoom. For more information on the courses or practice sessions, visit redcap.ctsi.psu.edu/surveys/?s=DTN3K8CL8H; email mindfulness@pennstatehealth.psu.edu.

FALL 5K RUN/WALK: Hartz Physical Therapy will host its 19th annual Fall Blast 5K Run and Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the John R. Bonfield Elementary School, 101 N. Oak St., Lititz. Open to the public. Free T-shirt for all preregistrants. There will be a kids color run and goodies, cash prizes and age-bracket awards. Cost is $25. For more information or to register, visit hartzpt.com/fall-blast-5k.

