BREAKFAST CLUB: The Vets Breakfast Club will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. Open to all veterans and their spouses.

SILENT AUCTION: The Women’s Garden Club of Lancaster County will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road. Guest admission is $5. Items featured: garden related themes, tools, subscriptions, artistic jewelry, and more. Limited refreshments will be available. Social distancing and masks are required.

SOUP KITCHEN: Catholic Worker House of Lancaster, 41 W. Vine St., will host Soup Kitchen Saturdays, beginning Sept. 26, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The nonprofit will offer hot soup and other lunch items for takeout only.

