BOOK SALE: The final day of the Manheim Township Public Library’s 14th annual Book Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. All items will be half price. The event will be held at the Overlook Activities Center, 301 Golf Drive (inside the roller skating rink). Open to the public. Cash, check or credit cards are all accepted, with a minimum $5 purchase for credit cards. For more information, call the library at 717-560-6441 or visit mtpl.info/2022-fall-book-sale.

RETIREMENT PLANNING WORKSHOP: Fairmount Homes will host a free educational workshop entitled “Retire with Confidence,” at 6 p.m. today in the Crest View Gathering Room, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata. Open to the public. For more information or to attend, call 717-394-0769; email centralpenn@everence.com.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Solanco Historical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Solanco Historical Society Archives Building, 1932 Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222), Quarryville. Free and open to the public. Mark Arbogast will present a program, “The Trolley to Strasburg and Early Strasburg Views.”

BONE MARROW DRIVE: The Reamstown Fire Company 12 W. Church St., Reamstown, will host a Bone Marrow Drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 55 and in relatively good health. For more information about bone marrow donations, visit dkms.org.

n LATIN AMERICAN FESTIVAL: The 10th annual Latin American Festival will be held noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at New Holland’s Community Memorial Park, 400 East Jackson St., New Holland. Free and open to the public. Event will feature an opening ceremony with a procession of the Latin American flags, children’s games and face painting, live musical entertainment and crafts. For more information or to volunteer, visit latinamera.org; contact Jaime Zabala, 717-538-9498.

