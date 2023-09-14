DINNER BANQUET: The Lighthouse Fall Dinner Banquet will be held Thursday, Sept. 14, at Shady Maple, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl. Free and open to the public; registration is required. Event features a meal and testimonies of how persons with disabilities are thriving in their careers and shining the light in the community. For more information or to register, email katiemartin@lighthousevoc.org; call 717-354-0355.

PRINTERS FAIR: The annual Lancaster Printers Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Ken Kulakowsky Center for Letterpress and Book Arts at 117 Parkside Ave. Admission is free, and there is plenty of free parking. Event will feature printing demonstrations, and vendors of equipment, supplies and letterpress printed goods. For more information, visit lancasterprintersfair.org.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Solanco Historical Society will host a program “The Hans Hess Family,” at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the society archives building, 1932 Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222), Quarryville. Presenter is Society member Mary Alice “Sue” McClure. For more information, call 717-617-2812; dwmcclure59@aol.com.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Manheim Township Historical Society will host a restoration event “Adventures in Restoration,” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. Susan Andersen, museum consultant on historic fabrics, will present the program. Free and open to the public. Event will be live streamed via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82944937566. For more information, contact mthistoricalsociety@gmail.com; 717-569-6638.

ART AUCTION: The Echo Valley Art Group annual auction will be held at noon Sunday, Sept. 17, at Rader Park, 1899 Apostle Way (behind Homestead Village, enter from Good Drive or Marietta Avenue). Open to the public. Event features food, music, a varied selection of paintings, drawings, sculpture and ceramics.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.