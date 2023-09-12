SQUARE DANCE CLASSES: Introductory classes to learn modern square dancing will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Leola at Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Road, Leola; and at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville. Free and open to the public. Casual attire, wear comfortable shoes. For more information, visit Facebook: Square Dance in PA.

GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Friendship Community’s 23rd annual Irvin C. Enck Memorial Golf Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Foxchase Golf Club, 300 Stevens Road, Stevens. The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun, scramble-style start and lunch being served at 1 p.m. The fee is $100 for an individual golfer and $400 for a foursome; fees include greens fee, golf cart use, continental breakfast, unlimited snacks and drinks on the course, a catered lunch, and an entry into our door prize. This year will also include the fifth annual Golf Ball Drop sponsored by Blue Ridge Communications. Tickets for numbered golf balls will be sold — $10 per individual golf ball or a bundle of six golf balls for $50. For more information, to register, or tournament sponsorship, visit friendshipcommunity.net/golf; contact Calista White, 717-656-2466, ext. 1155; cwhite@friendshipcommunity.net.

OUTDOOR DANCE: An outdoor dance will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Lancaster County Park Pavilion 11, 733 Williamson Road. Open to the public. A workshop for new dancers will be held at 6:15 p.m., regular dance from 7-10 p.m. Cost is $12-$20. Children 13 and under are free.

