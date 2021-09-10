OUTDOOR BOOK SALE: An outdoor book sale will be held to benefit Bridge of Hope from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St. Open to the public. Paperbacks will be $1, and hardbacks are $2.50. Gently used and new books available for sale.

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS: The Lancaster Red Rose Chapter 80 of the Disabled American Veterans will host a DAV Service Officer Event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the East Petersburg Fire Company, 6076 Pine St., East Petersburg. Registration is required via the website. Officers will be on hand to help with filling out Veterans Affairs claims. Free refreshments will be available. For more information or to register, visit davredrosechapter80.com; call 717-475-3009 or 717-725-3131.

GOLF OUTING FUNDRAISER: The Iron-Leg Corp., a new Lancaster County nonprofit dedicated to helping children access prosthetic limbs, will host its Inaugural Golf Outing Saturday at the Highlands of Donegal, 650 Pinkerton Road, Mount Joy. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Open to the public. Event will feature a flag raising, a silent auction, a dinner and a hole-in-one car giveaway. Cost is $90 per golfer (includes cart, green fees, beverages, dinners, prizes and more). For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ironleg.org; call Sean, 717-344-6438.

DOG ADOPTIONS: The Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host its monthly Meet and Greet the Goldens from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at its Golden Gateway facility at 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. Staff will be available to answer any questions about available dogs. Food will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Inza, 717-484-4799; events@dvgrr.org.

SCOTTISH FESTIVAL: The Octorara Covenanter Presbyterian Foundation’s Eighth Annual Scottish Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Middle Octorara and the Covenanter Church, 1199 and 1188 Valley Road, Quarryville. Ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. honoring veterans of WWII. The festival will also include Highland Games, piping competitions, Celtic music and several heritage demonstrations. The Covenanter Church and schoolroom museum will be open for tours and research, and those attending will be invited to visit veteran graves in Middle Octorara’s upper cemetery. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit covenanterscottishfestival.com.

BIKE AND HIKE FUNDRAISER: COBYS Family Services will host its 25th annual Bike & Hike fundraising event Sunday at the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz. Open to the public. Participants can choose from three modes of transportation and four routes: 3-mile walk through Lititz, 10- or 25-mile bicycle ride through Lancaster County scenery, and 65-mile motorcycle ride through northern Lancaster county. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Preregistration is encouraged but not required. Registration fee is $30. There are other ways to support the fundraising efforts. For more information, a detailed itinerary, or to donate to the cause, visit cobys.org/bike-and-hike.

SCHOOL REUNION: The Solanco Class of 1961 will host its 60th reunion anniversary Saturday, Sept. 18, from noon to 5 p.m. at Huffnagle Park, 20 Oak Lane, Quarryville. A meal will be catered and drinks will be provided. For more information or to RSVP, email budkathy@comcast.net; call 717-786-4873.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.