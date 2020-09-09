VIETNAM ROUNDTABLE: The Central Pennsylvania Round Table will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Vietnam Veterans of America, Michael J. Novosel MOH Chapter 542, 8000 Derry St., Harrisburg. After a brief business meeting, Dr. Gary Lewis, from Hummelstown, will discuss his Vietnam experiences as an orthopedic surgeon primarily at the 27th Surgical Hospital, Chu Lai, from February 1969 to February 1970. Information: Richard Burton, 717-545-2336, or centralpavietnamrt@verizon.net.

