SCOTTISH FESTIVAL: The annual Covenanter Scottish Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, on the grounds of Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville. Scottish games will begin at 9 a.m. and other events will run from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Musical entertainment will be provided by by Charlie Zahm, Fire in the Glen and Kendrah Tozzo. Scottish and American foods will be available. Tickets are $13 for adults; children 12 and under are admitted free. No tickets will be sold at gate. Mask, signing of release form and social distancing required. Seating will be provided but attendees can bring lawn chairs. Information: convenanterscottishfestival.com.

MINI GOLF TOURNAMENT: Mental Health America of Lancaster County will host a scramble-format Mini Golf Tournament Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Shack Restaurant & Mini Golf, 662 S. Oak St., Manheim. Rain date is Sept. 26. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m., and the tournament begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $15. Register a team of two to four players. Event will features raffles, prizes and entertainment. All proceeds will benefit Mental Health America of Lancaster County. Information or to register: 717-664-2250.

ADVANCED PLANNING: Penn State Health and Highmark will host an online program “Inspiring Community Conversation: Advance Care Planning” from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. The program will feature a live interactive session, which will include expert panelists and a question-and-answer session. Registration: hospiceofcentralpa.org; events@hospiceofcentralpa.org; 717-943-1055.

FOOD SAFETY CERTIFICATION: Penn State Extension will offer a ServSafe Food Safety Manager course at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, from 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m Mondays, Sept. 14 and 21. The certification exam is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28. Participants will learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing food service facilities. Fee is $185. Classroom will be set up to maintain social distancing, and all participants will be required to wear a mask. Information or to register: extension.psu.edu/servsafe; 1-877-345-0691.

