OPEN HOUSE: Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host its monthly open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at its Golden Gateway facility, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. Attendees will meet golden retrievers and other dogs available for adoption. Information: 717-484-4799.
EPILEPSY WALK: The Epilepsy Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania will host a Walk to End Epilepsy-Lancaster on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St. It is free. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m. The event will feature a noncompetitive walk around the stadium, music and entertainment, children’s games and activities, giveaway and prizes. Information or to register: epilepsywalkpa.org.
CORN PICKIN’ 5K: Oregon Dairy will host its Corn Pickin’ 5K at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. In addition to the timed 5K race, there will be a 1-mile fun run/walk, a Kid’s Dash for those 12 and under and other kid-friendly activities. Proceeds will benefit residents at Landis Homes. Information or to register: oregondairy.com/family-fun/corn-pickin-5k; Nancy Brown, nancy.brown@oregondairy.com.
YARD SALE: Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut St., Columbia, will host “Not Just a Yard Sale” from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. The yard sale will feature vendors, craft/direct sale vendors, book sale, clothing, boutique items, children’s activities, cafe and bake shoppe and silent auction.
ALBATWITCH DAY: Albatwitch Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Columbia Crossing River Trails Center, 41 Walnut St., Columbia. The event features music, lectures, vendors, food, ghost tours and trolley tours. Chiques Haunted Trail Tour tickets are $10 and are available by calling 717-572-7149, visiting eventbrite.com or at the Albatwitch Day registration table. Albatwitch trolley tours are $5 and will be available at the registration table from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
BREAKFAST: Faith United Church of Christ, 1204 Wabank Road, will offer an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 4-12 and free for children 3 and under. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, home fried potatoes, pancakes, French toast, toast, orange juice, tea and coffee. Information: 717-393-3431.
MUSIC EXPO: Keystone Record Collectors Music Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Spooky Nook Sports Lanco, 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg. Dealers buy, sell and trade music of all styles. Admission is free. Information: 610-932-7852 or recordcollectors.org.
PRESENTATION: Hershey Public Library, 701 Cocoa Ave., Hershey, will present a program on “What is Fracking?” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Local author Sherry Knowlton will discuss the pros and cons of fracking and bring attendees up to date on its status in Pennsylvania. Registration is required. Information or to register: 717-533-6555 or hersheylibrary.org.
GARDEN CLUB: The Lancaster County Garden Club will host speaker Eileen Boyle at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave. The presentation will be “Autumn is for Asters, Goldenrod and More — Fall Flowering Plants.” There is a charge of $5 for guests. Information or to attend: lancastergardenclub.org; info@lancastergardenclub.org.
Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.