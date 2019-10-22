ANNIVERSARY DINNER: Friendship Community will host its 47th anniversary dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Shady Maple Banquets, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl. Speaker will be George Dennehy, sharing his message about overcoming life’s challenges. Information: 717-656-2466, ext. 1104; jspagnolo@friendshipcommunity.net.
BENEFIT AUCTION: The 36th annual benefit auction to support prison ministries will be held Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Ephrata Business Center, 400 W. Main St., Ephrata. The Friday auction will begin at 4:30 p.m. and feature crafts, flowers, groceries and meat. A chicken dinner will be held, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday’s auction begins at 8:30 a.m., following a 7 a.m. breakfast. Information: 717-859-5519; supportforprisonministries.com.
PARADE: The 23rd annual Millersville Community-University Parade will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26. The parade begins at Penn Manor High School and ends on James Street. It will include over 2,300 participants, 23 bands, 140 vehicles, live animals and large inflatable characters. This year’s theme is “A Halloween Monster Mash.” There also will be a costume contest for all ages. Information: parade.millersville.edu.
SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: The Lancaster Italian Cultural Society will sponsor its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike. The menu will feature spaghetti with sauce, meatballs, salad, rolls, drinks and dessert. Cost is $10 for adults; $4 for children ages 5-12; and free for children 4 and younger. Takeout will be available. Donated theme baskets will be auctioned off. Information or to purchase tickets: Neila Seward, 717-522-5356.
CHICKEN CORN SOUP SALE: West Willow Fire Company, 192 W. Willow Road, Willow Street, will host a chicken corn soup sale from 9 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Oct. 26. It is takeout only. Cost $7 a quart; bring your own containers (no glass).
YARD SALE: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville, will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26. Items will be offered for donation only. There also will be hot dogs, baked goods and beverages for sale. Free balloons, a bouncy house, and hot chocolate will be available to enjoy during the Millersville Parade. Information: 717-871-7392.
FALL BASEMENT SALE: The Women’s Association of Bethany Presbyterian Church, 25 N. West End Ave., will hold a fall basement sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26. A wide variety of merchandise will be available, including dishes, small furniture, linens and toys. Bring a container to purchase pulled pork barbecue or chili. Baked goods also will be available for sale.
COOKING DEMOS: A gluten- free oatmeal cooking demonstration will be presented at Ann L. Johnson’s Demo Kitchen at Integrative Health Consults, 1135 Georgetown Road, Suite 110 (rear of building), Christiana, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Reservations are required. Information or to register: 717-786-3199.
GHOST STORIES: Hershey Public Library, 701 Cocoa Ave., Hershey, will host “Ghostly Tales of Gettysburg,” presented by Steve Anderson, at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 27. Anderson is an actor and storyteller. His program will explore the history and legends of Gettysburg. Registration is required. Information or registration: 717-533-6555; hersheylibrary.org.
DESIGNER PURSE BINGO: The Lampeter-Strasburg Area Woman’s Club will host a designer purse bingo Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Willow Street Fire Company, 2901 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street. Early bird games start at 1:30 p.m. and regular games at 2 p.m. Advance tickets are $20. Information or to purchase tickets: 717-575-9449; lswomansclub@gmail.com.
