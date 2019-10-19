WOMAN’S CLUB: The Millersville Woman’s Club’s annual card/game party will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike. The event will feature door prizes, special raffles, desserts and beverages. Tickets, which are required, cost $7 and can be purchased from club members. Women and men are invited to bring cards, board games and Mahjong. Proceeds will benefit the club’s philanthropic activities and projects. Information or to purchase tickets: 717-397-7965; 717-992-4188.
MEDICARE SEMINAR: Fairmount Homes will host a free Medicare seminar at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the Wheat Ridge Chapel, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata. Topics to be covered in the seminar are understanding costs, copays and deductibles; what is covered and what is not; cost-sharing amounts; Medicare Part C or advantage plans, and whether or not they are a good choice; defining a “doughnut hole”; and understanding the impact of health care reform. Information or reservations: 717-354-1893.
COPING WITH CANCER: Practical tips for helping loved ones cope with cancer will be explored at Lifetree Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. The free program includes filmed interviews with a cancer caregiver and a cancer patient. Information: 717-473-9115; ltclancaster@gmail.com.
CREMATION CHOICES: Groff Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., will host a presentation on “Cremation Choices and the Importance of Ceremony” at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. The program is free, but registration is required. Information or to register: 717-394-5300.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley will host a program about Pennsylvania at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Ephrata Public Library, 550 S. Reading Road, Ephrata. Al Holliday, editor of Pennsylvania Magazine, will present the program. Information: 717-733-1616.
HAUNTED MUSEUM TOURS: Elizabethtown College will host a night of haunted museum tours at the Winter Heritage House, 47 E. High St., Elizabethtown, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. The tours are recommended for ages 10 and up. Admission is free, however donations are appreciated. Visitors will be guided through several spooky historic skits within the 1760s log structures of the museum. Tour will last 30 to 45 minutes. Information: 717-367-4672.
