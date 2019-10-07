MEDICARE WORKSHOP: A free informational workshop titled “Make Medicare an Easy Step” is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Fairmount in the Wheat Ridge Chapel, 333 Wheat Ride Drive, Ephrata. Jeff High, a financial advisor for Everence, will conduct the workshop. Topics include how, when, and where to sign up for Medicare; what it does and does not cover; understanding Medicare parts A, B, C and D; and budgeting for health care costs in retirement. Information or to attend: 800-653-9723.
BLOOD DRIVE: Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata, will host a community blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in the Farm Crest Community Room. Donors must bring a photo identification. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins also are welcome until 6 p.m. Information or to schedule an appointment: 800-771-0059.
FLU SHOTS: Stauffer’s Drug Store will host a flu shot clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 in the Farm Crest Community Room at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata. Cost is $39; $65 for senior high dose. Cash, checks, and insurance cards are acceptable forms of payment.
BIRD CLUB MEETING: The Lancaster County Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in the auditorium of the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Jeffrey Gordon, president of the American Birding Association, will present “It’s Too Late to Stop Now: Sharing the Gospel of Birding in the 21st Century.” A short business meeting will precede the program. Information: 717-984-2738.
