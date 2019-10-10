WOMAN’S CLUB: The Hempfield Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave. A speaker will discuss the value of being sustainable and what it means in terms of day-to-day life. Information or to register: Barbara Kauffman, 717-293-5099.
GENEALOGY CLUB: The Willow Valley Genealogy Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. The topic will be “Beginning your Genealogy.” Detailed meeting information or to attend: George Nettleton, 717-397-0439 or genealogyclubwv@gmail.com.
WOMAN’S CLUB: The Millersville Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville. It is open to all area women. Guest speaker will be Diane Waple, a registered dietitian at Masonic Village. Information or to register: 717-284-4588.
PROGRAM: Strategies for surviving the death of a loved one will be shared at Lifetree Cafe, 1887 Lincoln Highway East, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. The program, titled “Surviving the Death of a Loved One: Finding Peace in Your Time of Loss,” includes a film featuring Susan Burton, who lost a child to sudden infant death syndrome. Admission is free. Information: Lifetree Cafe-Lancaster, 717-473-9115, ltclancaster@gmail.com.
MEETING: Union Fire Company No. 1 will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Lancaster County Firemen’s Association, 630 E. Oregon Road. The meeting will focus on election of officers for 2020, including the next board of directors.
PRESENTATION: The Sierra Club-Lancaster Group will host a presentation titled, “Climate Change and Your Health” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 in the Stone Independent School, 480 New Holland Ave., Suite 701. Admission is free. Dr. Alan S. Peterson will discuss climate and health throughout south-central Pennsylvania. Refreshments will be available. Information: janedruce@gmail.com.
MILITARY OFFICERS MEETING: The Lancaster Chapter of Military Officers Association of America will meet Thursday, Oct. 17, at Bent Creek Country Club, 620 Bent Creek Drive, Lititz. A social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner and meeting to follow.Chapter officers and directors will be elected. Ed Hurtson will present an overview of the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program at J.P. McCaskey High School. Reservations required by Friday, Oct. 11. Information or registration: Jim Cunningham, 717-581-5299, jetpilot37@comcast.net.
