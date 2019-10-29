MEALS ON WHEELS BREAKFAST: Millersville Area Meals on Wheels community breakfast will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Millersville Community Church/First Campus, 121 N. George St., Millersville. The menu will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, egg/ham/cheese and potato casseroles, caramel French toast, coffee and juice. Cost is $6 for adults; $3.50 for children. Veterans eat free. Proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels and its clients. Information: Joanne DeRenzis, 717-872-2415, or office@mamow.org.
PIANO RECITAL: The Wolf Museum of Music and Art, 423 W. Chestnut St., will host a recital of piano music at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Program will feature works of Schulpert, Beethoven and others. Refreshments will be served after program. Information: 717-872-7504.
TEEN DRIVING SCHOOL: The Tire Rack Street Survival- Susquehanna Region SCCA will host the Tire Rack Street Survival Teen Driving School from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Lancaster County Public Safety Center, 101 Champ Blvd., Manheim. Open to licensed and permitted drivers ages 15-21. Cost is $95 per student; some insurance companies offer premium discounts to graduates. Students will receive a classroom session and then will learn hands-on skills to manage everyday driving hazards, obstacles and challenges in a controlled environment on an advanced driving course. Information or to sign up: streetsurvival.org, click on the event date.
DOLL, TOY & TEDDY BEAR SHOW & SALE: The 66th semiannual Doll, Toy & Teddy Bear Show & Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Lancaster Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The event will have more than 35 vendors with 120 tables featuring dolls, toys, teddy bears, Beanie Babies, Barbies and “Star Wars” collectibles. Admission is $5. Children under 14 will be admitted free when accompanied by a parent. Early bird admission at 9 a.m. is $10. Information: Ron Funk, 3045 W. Meadowview Drive, Gordonville, 717-687-8101, evenings; 717-371-0395.
MEDICARE UPDATE SEMINAR: A free informational seminar on Medicare and Part D changes will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the Crest View Gathering Room at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata. Seminar will coincide with the beginning of the Medicare open enrollment period. Guests will have the opportunity to ask questions, enroll, or make changes to their current Part D coverage. Space is limited; registration is required. Information or to register: 717-733-9414.
Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.