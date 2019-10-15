DOG EVENT: Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard, 790 Little Britain Road N., Quarryville, will host a Mutt Strut, Sip, Shop and Adopt event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The event will feature vendors and local animal rescues with adoptable pets, and a doggie costume contest. Britain Hill also will serve as a drop-off location for donations of pet food, bowls, crates, leashes, old towels and blankets that can be used to comfort animals in a shelter or fostering environment.
BLOOD DRIVE: Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will host a Trunk or Treat & Blood Drive from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. All proceeds will benefit the Blood Bank and Pet Pantry of Lancaster County. Information: Ashley Smith Myers, 717-393-9661 or ashley@snyderfuneralhome.com.
DANCE: The Metropolitan Dance Group will host a dance Saturday, Oct. 19, featuring The Headliners. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., dancing 7-10 p.m. at PA Dancesport, 585 E. Main St., Hummelstown. Admission is $10 for members; $12 for nonmembers. Information: Dotty, 717-433-5516, deboyanowski@gmail.com.
MILITARY WOMEN LUNCHEON: Blue Mountain Military Women will host a luncheon Saturday, Oct. 19, at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, 2175 White St., York. Social time is at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon. Cost is ordering from the menu. Information or to make reservations: Kitty Smith, 717-606-2761.
CRAFT & VENDOR SHOW: The Lancaster Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society will host its Fall Craft & Vendor Show at the restored 1882 freight station at 10 Railroad Ave., Christiana, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Among the items for sale will be gourmet foods, scented candle wax, fashion jewelry, handbags, household cleaning products and wood ornaments. Admission and parking are free. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase. Information: Cindy, 610-593-6313 or cindykendig@yahoo.com.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, will host an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The menu will include spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, applesauce, homemade desserts and beverages. Cost is $10 for adults, $4 for children ages 4-10, free for children 3 and under. Takeout meals will be available. Proceeds will benefit local, national and global missions. Information: Gail and Chuck Ruhl, 717-665-3018.
FALL FEST/TRUNK OR TREAT: Hempfield United Methodist Church, in partnership with the East Hempfield Police Department, will host a Community Fall Fest/Trunk or Treat from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in the rear parking lots of the church, 3050 Marietta Ave. The event is food allergy friendly. The only fee required of those who bring vehicles to display is new, wrapped, food allergy friendly treats to give out to the Trunk or Treaters. The event is geared toward children up to age 12. All are encouraged to come in costume, but refrain from violence-themed outfits that include weapons. Hot dogs, chips and drink will be provided.
TURKEY SUPPER: Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Narvon, will host an all-you-can-eat turkey supper at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Eat in or take out. Cost is $16 for adults, $7 for children. Information: caernarvonlancaster.org/home.
