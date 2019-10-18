PRESENTATION: Historic Schaefferstown Inc. will host a presentation on “Identification, Care and Preservation of Old Photographs” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in the basement of the Brendle Museum, 111 N. Market St., Schaefferstown. Linda A. Ries will be the presenter. Attendees should bring a dessert to share. There also will be a silent auction and a short business meeting. Donations to the silent auction are welcome. Information: 717-949-2244.
CONCERT: Local Celtic band Rizzetta’s Tone will offer a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at St. Edward’s Episcopal Church, 2453 Harrisburg Pike, Landisville. An offering will be taken. Information: stedsoffice@comcast.net; 717-898-6276.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAM: ZooAmerica will present a program on “Native PA Species” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Hershey Public Library, 701 Cocoa Ave., Hershey. Attendees will learn about the wildlife species that call Pennsylvania home. The program is suitable for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. No registration required. Information: 717-533-6555.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Mount Joy Area Historical Society will host historian Stephen Shaw at its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Cemetery Road Schoolhouse, 120 Fairview St., Mount Joy. Shaw will present “My Neighbor’s Secret,” the story of a Lancaster man who fought for Germany in World War I. The program is free. Refreshments will follow the program. Information: mountjoyhistory.com.
POSTCARD CLUB: The Lancaster County Postcard Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The program “Word Games on Postcards,” will be presented by club member Betty Beck. Postcard competition will be “Anything Orange.” The meeting is free. Information: 717-413-6882 or “like” on Facebook Lancaster County Postcard Club.
Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.