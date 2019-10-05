CPR & AED TRAINING: WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital will offer a Heartsaver Adult, Child and Infant CPR with AED training from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at WellSpan Cocalico Health Center, 63 W. Church St., Stevens. Course teaches CPR and relief of choking for adults, children and infants as well as provides instruction on the automated external defibrillator. Cost is $50. Information or to register: 717-721-8790.
LECTURE: “Pennsylvania German Gravestones” will be the topic of the lecture sponsored by Cornwall Iron Furnace at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 8, in Freeman Hall Auditorium on the campus of Cornwall Manor Retirement Community, 1 Boyd St., Cornwall. Michael Emery will present the PowerPoint program; he’ll discuss tombstones, mainly located in Lancaster, Berks and Lebanon counties from historical and architectural viewpoints. Admission is free. Information: Cornwall Iron Furnace, 717-272-9711.
PERSEVERANCE DISCUSSION: Perseverance in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles will be discussed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Lifetree Cafe-Lancaster, 1886 Lincoln Highway East. The program, titled “I Lived in a Dumpster: How a Homeless Teenager Rose to the Top of Her Class,” features a filmed interview with Karina Sanchez, a woman who overcame multiple obstacles, including homelessness. Admission is free. During the program, participants will have the opportunity to consider times they have faced obstacles and how they responded. Information: Lifetree Cafe-Lancaster, 717-473-9115 or ltclancaster@gmail.com.
MEDICARE 101: United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, will host a free monthly educational speaker series at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. The topic is “Aging in Place with Home Health.” Johnson Martin from Bayada will provide tips to help individuals stay in their home longer as well as go over benefits of using home health. Information: Megan Weiss at mweiss@uzrc.org or visit uzrc.org.
FIRST AID: WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital will offer a Heartsaver First Aid course from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at WellSpan Cocalico Health Center, 63 W. Church St., Stevens. Course is designed to meet the requirements of child care workers or emergency response teams. Students will learn how to respond and manage an emergency. Cost is $35. Information or to register: 717-721-8790.
KOREAN WAR VETERANS: The regular meeting of Gen. John H. Michaelis Chapter No. 327 of the Korean War Veterans Association will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the Eagle Commons of Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike. A free luncheon will be followed by speaker Dick Hoxworth, an Air Force veteran and former newscaster of WGAL. Membership is open to all servicemen and women who served in Korea at any time during the period of June 25, 1950, to Jan. 31, 1955. Information: Bill Kelley, 717-560-9424.
LUNCHEON: The Newcomers and Neighbours Club will meet Wednesday, Oct. 9. Kim Miller will present the history and entertainment of the Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster County. Cost is $21. For detailed information or to attend, email lancasternewcomers.com.
MEETING: The Conestoga Herb Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Building, 54 W. Main St., Leola. The program “Creating More Plants, Fall Propagation,” will be presented by master gardener Scott David. The herb tarragon will be discussed by Marilyn Jones. Guest may attend for a $5 fee; registration is required. Information or to attend: Susan, 717-725-7451 or atkinsateb@aol.com.
VIETNAM ROUND TABLE: The Central Pennsylvania Round Table will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Vietnam Veterans of America, Michael J. Novosel MOH Chapter 542, 8000 Derry St., Harrisburg. After a brief business meeting, Craig Williamson, from Carlisle, will discuss his Vietnam experiences as a platoon leader for the 4th Infantry Division’s Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment in 1968 and 1969, serving around Pleiku in the central highlands. Admission is free. Information: Richard Burton, 717-545-2336 or centralpavietnamrt@verizon.net.
