HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley will present an advance showing of “Newsies” at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center’s Sharadin Bigler Theatre, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata, Wednesday, Oct. 16. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., with a wine and cheese reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Proceeds benefit the historical society. Information or tickets: 717-733-1616 or 237 W. Main St., Ephrata.
SEMINAR: Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., will host a free obituary writing seminar at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Registration is required. Information or registration: 717-394-5300.
MEETING: The Muhlenberg Botanical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Kinsey Room at the North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave. Peter Sale will talk about the native orchid conservation research project at Longwood Gardens. Admission is free. Information: Julie Ambler, 717-394-1121.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of Salisbury Township will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Salisbury Township building, 5581 Old Philadelphia Pike, White Horse. Topic is “Barns of the Susquehanna.” Information: 717-442-4071.
ANGEL COLLECTORS: The Susquehanna Valley Angel Collectors Club will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Centerville Diner, 100 S. Centerville Road. The club will host its annual auction; members are asked to bring items to be auctioned. Proceeds will support the club’s charities. The meeting is open to anyone interested in collecting angels. Registration is required by Friday, Oct. 18. Information or reservations: Carol Gingerich, 717-244-9082; Deb Batdorf, 717-653-8000.
FUNDRAISER: Stevens Fire Company, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens, will host a cheesesteak sale fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Cost is $6 for cheesesteak sub only or $7 for the meal, which includes sub, chips and a drink. Information: bit.ly/30S6PXR.
GIRLS DAY OUT: WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital will offer a Girls Day Out from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at the WellSpan New Holland Health Center, 435 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. The event will feature presentations and information on breast health, a health fair, giveaways, food, free massages, free manicures and vendors. The first 100 women to register and attend will be entered in a raffle for a Kate Spade handbag. Information or to register: 877-835-2610.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Solanco Historical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Solanco Historical Society Archives Building, 1932 Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222), Quarryville. The program will be “The History of the Robert Fulton Fire Company,” presented by Pat Eller and Rob Sample.
COSTUME PARTY: The Manheim Township Historical Society will host its fifth annual Halloween costume party from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at The Barn at Stoner Commons, 605 Granite Run Drive. Cost is $25. Live music will be provided by The 3rd Power Family Soul Band. Tickets include two drinks (beer, wine or soda), heavy hor d’oeurves, costume prizes and raffles. Cash bar will be available. Proceeds benefit the Historic Stoner House. Information or to purchase tickets: The Stoner Grille or Doreen Kreiner, 717-393-7915, doreenkreiner@aol.com.
Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.