CRAFT FAIR: The 36th annual Lower Dauphin Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, inside Lower Dauphin High School, 291 E. Main St., Hummelstown. Admission is free. Over 150 vendors will feature ceramics, folk art, paintings, dried flowers, basketry, stenciling, wood items, seasonal crafts and more. Door prizes and a concession stand will be offered. Information: Ken Kulina, 717-566-5330, ext. 2130, or kkulina@ldsd.org.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will host a free presentation, titled “Murder and Mercy on the Susquehanna: Captain Civility of Conestoga Teaches Pennsylvania Colonists New Principals of Justice,” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Millersville Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. Admission is free. Nicole Eustace, professor of history at New York University, will discuss an incident in 1722 involving two colonial Pennsylvania fur traders. Information: Phil Gerber, 717-872-8837, or pge8507@aol.com.
BAZAAR: St. Anthony of Padua Church will host its 34th annual Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 10, in the Resurrection Catholic School cafeteria, 521 E. Orange St. Theme: Jesus is the Reason. The event will feature wreath and garden items, trim-a-tree items, crafts, religious items, a gift shop, children’s crafts and gift baskets. Raffle will be drawn at 2 p.m. Saturday. Food will be offered throughout the event. Information: Livia Riley, 717-299-6617.
