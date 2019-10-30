ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services will offer a resource family orientation session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the COBYS Murray Hill Center office, 444 Murray Hill Circle. Orientation is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. Families will receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process for COBYS resource families. Child care is not provided. Information or to reserve a spot: 717-656-6580 or careforkids@cobys.org.
FOOD SAFETY MANAGER COURSE: The ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course will be held at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Room 149, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, The certification will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13. Participants will learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing food service facilities. After completing the course and passing exam with 75% or greater, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certification (good for five years). Course fee is $185. Information or to register: extension.psu.edu/servsafe; call 877-345-0691.
DESIGNER BAGS FUNDRAISER: The American Heart Association’s ninth annual Pursenalities Party will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road. Open to all women, this silent purse auction will raise funds and awareness for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Movement. In addition to the silent auction, it includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Event is free, but RSVP is required. Information or to register: heart.org/lancasterpursenalities or 717-730-1700.
GARDEN CLUB: The Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the Bachman Center at Homestead Village, 633 Community Way. Speaker will be Brenda Sieglitz, presenting “How 10 Million Trees will Impact Pennsylvania’s Environment and Economy.” Fee for nonmembers is $5. Information: Joyce, 717-898-0229, or townandcountrygardenclub.net.
ADOPTION EVENT: Bethany Christian Services of Central Pennsylvania, 1681 Crown Ave., Suite 201, will host a free informational meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. It will cover opportunities for families to adopt children with special needs, with an emphasis on China, South Korea, South Africa and Colombia. RSVP is required. Information or to RSVP: 717-399-3213 or gstoudt@bethany.org.
OPEN HOUSE: Mental Health America of Lancaster County, 245 Butler Ave., Suite 204, will host an open house from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Event will feature a nacho bar, mocktails and sodas, games, raffles and prizes.
VETERANS JOB FAIR: The Veterans Expo & Job Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The free event will connect active, transitioning and retired military members and their families with the benefits and resources available to them through local community-service providers, health care professionals, Veterans Affairs benefits counselors, Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legions, and more. Free haircuts for those attending. Representatives from the Office of the Recorder of Deeds will be on hand to help all honorably discharged Lancaster County veterans record their DD-214 papers and enroll in the free “Thank a Vet” veterans discount program. Information: 717-285-1350 or veteransexpo.com.
RETIREMENT PLANNING FORUM: Hospice & Community Care will host its annual Financial, Estate and Retirement Planning Forum from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Ann B. Barshinger Hospice Center, 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York. Registration is required. Attendees have an opportunity to ask local experts questions related to wills, powers of attorney, Medicare benefits, investment strategies, retirement planning, long-term care planning and making a tax-savvy charitable gift. Information or to register: hospiceconnect.org/events or Pat Cochrane, 717-391-2456.
FALL FEST: The North Museum of Nature and Science will host its first Fall Fest at Millport Conservancy, 737 E. Millport Road, Lititz, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The all-day event will feature an array of activities and experiences including a reptile petting zoo, face painting, wine and beer tasting, a “spider” obstacle course, an archaeology dig pit and the Great Lititz Run Pumpkin Race. Cost is $10 per child; $15 per adult. Information or to purchase tickets: northmuseum.org/events/fallfest.
ART OF THE HEX SIGN: The Lititz Historical Foundation will host a program “The Art of the Hex Sign,” at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz. After a brief business meeting, Eric Claypoole will present the program. Information or to reserve a seat: 717-626-2255.
OPEN HOUSE: Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host its monthly open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. Meet the available golden retrievers and other dogs for adoption. Food will be available for purchase, and the retail store will be open. Information: 717-484-4799.
FOSSIL AND MINERAL CLUB: The Lancaster County Fossil and Mineral Club will host its sixth annual Fall Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Trinity Church of Christ, 450 W. Main St., Mountville. Admission is charged. Club members will display fossils and crystals for purchase. Child-friendly activities and prizes will be offered. Hot food will be provided.
CRAFTER’S BAZAAR: The United Methodist Women of the Bird-in-Hand United Methodist Church, 2620 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, will host a Crafter’s Bazaar in their social hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. A variety of unique handcrafted items will be offered for sale by local craftpersons. It will also feature baked goods, gift baskets and holiday decorations. Hot dogs, pretzel sandwiches and beverages will be available for takeout. Olivia’s Vintage Flower Truck will be on-site. Information: 717-368-8683.
