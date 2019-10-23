WINE & PASTRY PAIRING EVENT: The Mortel High Hopes for Haiti Foundation will host a Wine & Pastry Pairing Event to Benefit Haiti, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Purcell Friendship Hall at Milton Hershey School, 109 McCorkle Road, Hershey. Must be 21 to attend. The French pastry chef of Bistro Barberet & Bakery will hand-select wine pairings with four desserts. The event also will include a silent auction. Cost is $35 per person. Information or to purchase tickets: highhopesforhaiti.org or 844-466-7835.
WEATHERVANE MAKING WORKSHOP: The Strasburg Heritage Society will host a workshop on how to make a weathervane out of sheet copper from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at 28 E. Main St., Strasburg. Participants will have the choice of making an angel, horse, dove or fish. Students will get enough copper to make an additional hanging ornament. Participants are asked to bring a small ball-peen hammer. All other tools and materials will be provided. Cost is $55 for members; $65 for nonmembers, which includes a nonrefundable registration fee of $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Workshop will be limited to eight participants. Information or to register: Ann Lainhoff, 717-687-8816 or lainhoff@netscape.net.
SENIOR FELLOWSHIP: Over 60s Senior Fellowship will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church, 23 Green St., Christiana. Karen Lippy will share a story of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s eagle cam in Codorus State Park. A light lunch will follow. Free blood pressure checks will be done for those interested. Information: 610-593-5467.
LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE: Meeting (extra) Ordinary Leaders leadership conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. It is designed to improve participants’ leadership skills, abilities, expand their professional network and help them contribute to the community. Information or to register: extraordinaryleaders.org/meeting-extraordinary-leaders.
n WWII ORAL HISTORY CLUB: The World War II Oral History Club will host Victor Maurelli, a World War II and Korean War veteran, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at St. Anne’s Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia. He was a Navy frogman from the early 1940s to 1955. Information: 717-319-3430.
HOURGLASS FORUM: The Hourglass Forum “The Future Ain’t What It Used To Be” will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., with a wine and food reception at 5:30 p.m. The forum will feature a wide variety of future-making presenters providing fresh insights into the dramatic effects change will have on lives in Lancaster County. Cost is $40 per person. Information or to purchase tickets: 717-295-0755.
INFORMATIVE LECTURE: Swiss Pioneer Preservation Associates will host an informative lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Martindale Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata. Free, but donations are appreciated. Herb Fisher will discuss how the trolley system took the place of the stagecoach. Information: Raymond Zimmerman, 717-354-7139, or Herb at herbjackie@juno.com.