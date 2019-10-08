PROGRAM: The Circle Legacy Center will present its Second Friday program, “Proposal for a Cultural and Historical Heritage Park: The Penn-Logan Outdoor Education Center,” from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St. The park proposal has been developed by Chris Brubaker. Her husband, Jack, will provide an overview. Attendees are invited to bring a potluck dish to share. Iinformation, circlelegacycenter.org.
OPEN HOUSE: An open house, “Discover Denver,” is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the 300 block of Main Street and Memorial Park. (The street will be closed from Fulton Bank to 354 Main St.) Admission is free. The event will feature entertainment, pumpkin painting, business open houses, communication organization displays, Eagle Scout dog park fundraising, demonstrations and food trucks. Free T-shirts will be given to the first 100 adults and there also will be gifts for children. Information: Sandy, 717-336-2831; denverboro.net.
TRICK OR TREAT: The fourth annual Tailwagger’s Trick or Treat will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Buchanan Park. Admission is free. The event will feature a dog costume contest and parade, children’s games, vendors, food trucks and an exclusive beer garden ($20 admission; must be 21 years or older.) Information: humanepa.org/events/tailwaggers-trick-or-treat.
CLASS REUNION: The J.P. McCaskey Class of 1954 will host its 65th annual class reunion Saturday, Oct. 12, at American Legion Post 34, 1388 Arcadia Road. Information: Allen Eshleman, aheshleman@gmail.com or 717-413-0342; or Martin White, mrw1st@netzero.net or 717-569-5039.
MINCEMEAT PIES: Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, is accepting orders for mincemeat pies. Deadline to order is Nov. 3 and pies can be picked up Nov. 21 or Nov. 22. Cost is $9. Information or to place orders: 717-872-7951; colemanvilleumc@outlook.com.
WOMEN’S EXPO: The eighth annual Lancaster County Women’s Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Spooky Nook Sports, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim. Advance registration is free; admission at the door is $5. The expo will feature door prizes, entertainment, demonstrations, health screenings, mini-manicures, chair massages and photos taken inside a life-size snow globe. Information or advance registration: agreatwaytospendmyday.com.
APPLE FEST: Boehm’s Chapel Society will host its 34th annual apple festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Boehm’s United Methodist campus, 13 W. Boehm’s Road, Willow Street. Homemade apple butter, dumplings and homemade apple ice cream will be available for purchase. A variety of hot and cold luncheon foods also will be available, as well as homemade baked goods. Vendors will be on hand offering hand-crafted wares. Information: 717-872-4133; boehmschapel@gmail.com.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will host a presentation on “The Development of American Agriculture Through the Eyes of Farm Journal” when it meets at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 in the Millersville Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Center, Millersville. Speaker will be Steve Custer, president of Farm Journal. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Information: Phil Gerber, 717-872-8837 or pge8507@aol.com.
