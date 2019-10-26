HOUSE HISTORY COURSE: Lancaster County Archives will offer a course on “Homemade History: Researching Your Historic Home at the Lancaster County Archives” at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Lancaster County Government Center, 150 N. Queen St. The free course will explain how historical local government records can be used to reveal the history of a home and the people who lived there. Registration is required. Information or to register: 717-299-8319, archives@co.lancaster.pa.us.
AWARDS LUNCHEON: The YWCA Lancaster’s Women of Achievement Awards Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel, 2400 Willow Street Pike. Tickets are $85 each or $850 for a table of 10. Tererai Trent will be keynote speaker, and six women will be honored. Information or to purchase tickets: ywcalancaster.org/womenofachievement.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Millersville Area Meals on Wheels community breakfast will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Millersville Community Church/First Campus, 121 N. George St., Millersville. The menu will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, egg/ham/cheese and potato casseroles, caramel French toast, coffee and juice. Cost is $6 for adults; $3.50 for children. Veterans eat free. Proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels and its clients. Information: Joanne DeRenzis, 717-872-2415, or office@mamow.org.
ART & CRAFT MARKET: Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, will host an Art and Craft Market & Silent Auction from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. More than 20 vendors will be selling homemade items and a silent auction. A food cafe and bake sale also will be available. Author Patrick Reynolds will be selling and autographing his history-based comics books. Proceeds will benefit churches affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
DANCE: The Metropolitan Dance Group will host its annual Halloween Dance Saturday, Nov. 2, featuring Jays & The Jingo’s, at PA Dancesport, 585 E. Main St., Hummelstown. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and dancing will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Unmasking is at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for members, $12 nonmembers. Beverages and light snacks will be available. Information: Dotty, 717-433-5516 or deboyanowski@gmail.com.
HONOR OF FALLEN MILITARY: “The Massing of the Colors,” a memorial to each military service member who has died in combat since 9/11, will be on display from Saturday, Nov. 2, to Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown’s Veteran Grove, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown. Visitors can walk through and view the flag display at their leisure. The display will be lit for nighttime viewing.
US-IRAN WAR CRISIS TALK: Gareth Porter, investigative journalist and author, will address the topic “The U.S.-Iran War Crisis: Origins and Possible Outcomes” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave. Admission is free. Information: jdigarbo@gmail.com.
INDOOR FLEA MARKET: The Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Association will host an indoor flea market from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Veterans Hall of the War Memorial building, 54 W. Main St., Leola. Admission is free and ample parking is available to the rear of the building. More than 35 diverse vendors will feature items for sale such as crafts, toys, period jewelry, socks, cleaning and paper products, books and scarves. Information: 717-656-6154 or ultwma@gmail.com.
BREAKFAST: Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Breakfast will include eggs, dried beef gravy, fried potatoes, sausage, bacon, toast, pancakes, doughnuts, fruit, shoofly pie and beverages. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Information: Paula McQuate, 717-413-3246; barevilleladiesaux@gmail.com.
FASHION SHOW LUNCHEON: The Women’s Symphony Association’s annual luncheon, basket raffle and fashion show will feature “Fashions by Clemintines” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Bent Creek Country Club, 620 Bent Creek Drive, Lititz. Proceeds will benefit the youth of Lancaster County through concerts and music competition. Information: 717-385-1147.
CRAFT SHOW: Ken’s Cancers will host a craft show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Living Hope Church, 2823 Columbia Ave. Over 20 vendors will be featured. Baked goods and soup will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.
RETIREMENT PLANNING FORUM: Hospice & Community Care will host its annual Financial, Estate and Retirement Planning Forum from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Essa Flory Center, 685 Good Drive. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask local experts questions related to wills, powers of attorney, Medicare benefits, investment strategies, retirement planning, long-term care planning, and making a tax-savvy charitable gift. Registration is required. Information or to register: Hospiceconnect.org/events or Pat Cochrane, 717-391-2456.
CHESS TOURNAMENT: Hershey Public Library, 701 Cocoa Ave., Hershey, will host a chess tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Open to chess players of all ages and skill levels, it is a rated chess event; current U.S. Chess Federation membership is required. The Chess Club meets regularly at the library from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Information or to register: hersheylibrary.org.
CRAFT SHOW: Leola United Methodist Church, 7 W. Main St., Leola, will host its annual craft show Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The show will feature over 16 vendors offering a variety of gifts and creative homemade items. Hot dogs and subs will be available for purchase. A free make-and-take craft for children will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Information: 717-656-7600; leolaumc.com; leolaumc@gmai.com.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: The 34th annual Christmas at Salem bazaar will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave. The event will feature more than 35 crafters and vendors selling crafts, wreaths and more. It includes a book fair and silent auction. Baked goods and hot food will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit church-sponsored programs. Information: 717-397-0141.
FALL DINNER: The East Cocalico Lions Club will host its fall dinner from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Reamstown Fire Hall, 12 W. Church St., Reamstown. Oyster/ham/shrimp platters, fish and chips, oyster/ham/fish sandwiches and french fries/baked potatoes are on the menu. Takeout will be available. Children 12 and under eat free. All proceeds are given back to the community. Information: 717-336-5311.
Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.