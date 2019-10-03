BINGO: Stevens Fire Company, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens, will host bingo from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Cash 50/50; 25 cents a card. Kitchen will be open.
BABY PARADE: The Manheim Farm Show Baby Parade will be held at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7. Judging begins at 5:30 p.m. (Rain date is Tuesday, Oct. 8) Open to all children 7 years and under. Registration deadline is 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. For more information or registration form: Lisa Kowalski at lisagkowalski@gmail.com.
FLEA MARKET: Calvary Fellowship Homes, 502 Elizabeth Drive, will host its annual Flea Market and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, in Fellowship Hall (Nissley Building). All proceeds benefit activity programs for residents at the retirement community. Information: Jessica Rettew, 717-393-0711 or jessicarettew@calvaryhomes.org.
DANCE: The Harrisburg Chapter of USA Dance will sponsor a “Fall Harvest Theme” dance Sunday, Oct 6, at PADanceSport, 585 E. Main St., Hummelstown. A tango lesson taught by Bill Baker, 3-4 p.m., will be followed by general dancing to DJ Deb Eppley, 4-7 p.m. Admission is $10 for members; $14 nonmembers; $5 students with ID. Attire: dressy/casual. Light fare provided at the buffet; food donations appreciated. Information: 717-583-0751, or William Zappini, 717-566-6481 or boyrzapp@verizon.net.
RAILWAY TOURS: The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania’s Garden Railways Tour will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Tickets are on sale at all Stauffers of Kissel Hill Garden Center stores and online through Eventbrite. Enjoy self-guided tours of operating model trains in various outdoor and garden settings. Tickets: $10 for ages 6 and over. Information: rrumseumpa.org, info@rrmuseumpa.org.
