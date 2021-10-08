RIDE FOR WREATHS: Boy Scout Troop 64 and Amvets Riders Post 19 will host the second annual Ride For Wreaths Saturday, Oct. 9, starting from Amvets Post 19, 715 Fairview Ave., and going to Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. This ride is to raise wreath sponsorships for Wreaths Across America. Registration for the ride begins at 10 a.m. and the ride starts at noon. The event also will feature games and food. Information: Nina Evans, 717-572-3448.

CAR SHOW: Lancashire Hall, 2829 Lititz Pike, will host a car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. It is free, but donations will be accepted. The event will feature food trucks, prizes, live musical entertainment, vendors and more. Information: Eric Stark, 717-431-2608.

FALL FEST: Lancashire Hall, 2829 Lititz Pike, will host its Fall Fest from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct 22. This is a free, family friendly event that is open to the public.It will include a Truck-or-Treat, pumpkin decorating, candy trail, chalk drawing, bounce house and more. Information: Eric Stark, 717-431-2608.