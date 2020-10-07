FOSTER/ADOPTIVE ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services will offer a virtual Resource Family Orientation at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12. Families will receive an introduction to the roles, expectations, and approval process. Information or to reserve a space: 717-656-6580; careforkids@cobys.org.

BLACK BUSINESS EXPO: The African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster will host a Black Business Expo from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17-18, at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St. Face masks are required. Learn about and purchase products and services from over 25 vendors. There will be a DJ and family fun. Also, attendees can sample and purchase food from Our Mama’s Kitchen, Bridge, The Cafe, Simply Shrimp and Russy Sweet Treats.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: The No Longer Alone Family Support Group will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, via Zoom. Guest speaker will be Dr. John Shand, psychiatrist at WellSpan Ephrata Hospital, on “Treating Anxiety and Depression.” Meetings are held the fourth Sunday every month and serve as a place for those who have a loved one living with mental illness to learn and share experiences. Information or to attend: 717-381-3500 or JAlbright@landis.org by noon Oct. 23.

VETERANS CELEBRATION: The Vietnam Veterans of America will host a Celebrate a Veteran event at 11:11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Michael J. Novosel., M.O.H. Capital Chapter 542, 8000 Derry St., Harrisburg. The event will honor veterans of all wars. Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines; masks are required. Each veteran may bring one guest. Keynote speaker will be Robert J. DeSousa, judge adovcate, U.S. Army retired. A free box lunch from Subway and a drink will be provided. Information or to register: centralpavietnamrt@verizon.net; 717-545-2336. Registration deadline is Oct. 28.

