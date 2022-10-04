n HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will present a free live musical presentation, titled “Songs and Stories of Old Canal Days,” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Millersville’s Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. Matthew Dodd will sing songs and tell stories related to the life and times of canal boatmen and their families (from around 1820 to 1850). He also will display photos of canal life, as well as several models of canal boats. A Q&A session will close the presentation. Free; however, donations are appreciated. For more information, contact Phil Gerber, 717-872-8837; pge8507@aol.com.

n FINE ART SHOW: “The Creative Spirit Lives” fine art show will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 in the Founder’s Hall at the United Universalist Church of Lancaster, 538 W. Chestnut St. Open to the public. Art show will feature artists who are members of the church, showcasing paintings, photography, sculpture and more. Show will be available during the Lancaster Art Walk, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. The exhibit will continue to be open after Sunday church services until Nov. 13.

