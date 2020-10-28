FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL: Lancaster EMS and the Lafayette Fire Company will host their Food Truck Festival from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the fire company, 63 Lafayette Way. The festival features 12 food trucks, merchandise vendors, raffles and an appearance by Cylo from the Lancaster Barnstormers. Proceeds will be split between the organizations. Centers for Disease Control and government health guidelines will be followed.

DRIVE-THRU JOB FAIR: Luthercare, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, will host a drive-thru job fair from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Luthercare will be accepting resumes and applications and offer on-the-spot interviews. Free $10 gas cards will be given to attendees. All attendees must remain in their vehicles and follow proper precautions, including wearing masks. Information or to pre-register: text #HERO to 717-980-1636.

FOOD SAFETY CERTIFICATION: Penn State Extension will offer the ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 2 and 9, with an exam from 9-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Participants will learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving it, as well as proper methods of sanitizing food service facilities. Cost is $185. For information or to register: extension.psu.edu/servsafe; 877-345-0691.

ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services will offer an orientation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at its Murry Hill Office, 444 Murry Hill Circle. The orientation is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During the two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process for COBYS resource families. For information or to reserve space: 717-656-6580; careforkids@cobys.org.

WOMEN’S MEETING: The Lancaster Christian Women’s Club will meet via Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. (sign on before 11 a.m.) Wednesday, Nov. 4. The topic, “The Journey to Thanksgiving,” features sharing of traditional plates, bowls and vessels. Music will be provided by Sherry Oswald, and there will be a special presentation by Meryl Bishop. To join the meeting: https://zoom.us/j/753 859 4667; meeting ID: 753 859 4667; or call in: 1-646-558-8656.

FISH FRY: The East Cocalico Lions Club will host a drive-thru fish fry from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Reamstown Memorial Park, 31 E. Church St., Stevens. Meal includes fried fish, french fries and coleslaw. Cost is $9.

GHOST STORIES: The Lititz Historical Foundation will offer a virtual program featuring Adam Zurn, founder of Uncharted Lancaster, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. The free program is limited to 100 participants. Zurn will share some of his favorite local legends and haunted tales from the River Hill of Lancaster County. Once registered, you’ll receive a link via email to join. For more information or to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/ghost-stories-and-tales-of-adventure-with-uncharted-lancaster-tickets-120245207653.

BIRTHDAY BASH: The Marine Corps League Detachment 274 of Lancaster County will host a birthday bash honoring the 245th anniversary of the National Marine Corps League at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at their meeting place, 2370 Ironville Pike, Columbia. It is open to all Marine veterans. The event will includes dinner and a birthday cake-cutting ceremony. Casual dress attire is suggested and masks must be worn. Information: Robert Weaver, 717-475-1595.

VETERANS CEREMONY: The Marietta Community House, 245 W. Main St., Marietta, will host a special event to honor all veterans and also to dedicate additional bricks for a Buy-A-Brick program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 in the gym/studio. Social distancing and masks are required. For nformation, call Nancy Kulman at 717-426-1229.

