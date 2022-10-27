HALLOWEEN PARADE: The West Earl Lions Club will sponsor a Halloween Parade at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. All participants must register by 6:15 p.m. Costume registration and band registration at the West Earl Lions Park, 189 S. State St., Leola. Monetary prizes awarded for costumes, floats and group at Fire Hall. Refreshments will also be served at the fire hall. In case of rain, parade is canceled but judging of costumes will be held at Talmage Park. Preregistration is available for floats and walking groups. For more information or to preregister, visit westearllions.org.

HALLOWEEN GATHERING: The Shreiner-Concord Cemetery, will host a Halloween gathering, from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Free and open to the public. There will be Halloween treats for attendees and lantern tours will be held. For more information, contact Randy, rjharris441792@gmail.com.

VETERANS BREAKFAST: Traditions of Hershey will provide a free grab-and-go breakfast for military veterans in recognition of Veterans Day from 8:30-10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at 100 N. Larkspur Drive, Palmyra. Follow the signs to the front of the building and drive-thru. RSVP by Nov. 4. For more information or to RSVP, call Marnie at 717-838-2230 or email mantonik@traditionsofhershey.com.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.