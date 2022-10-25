HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata. Guest speaker will be John Kissinger. Also at this meeting, names of proposed 2023 officers and trustees at large will be presented to the membership for acclimation. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit the society’s website at cocalicovalleyhs.org or call 717-733-1616.

