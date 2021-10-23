LECTURE: The 32nd annual Anna Funk Lockey Lecture will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, in the Winter Visual and Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. It is free, but ticket are required. Keynote speaker will be Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy, dean of the School of Education and a professor at American University. Her topic will be “The Hill We Climb: A Journey Toward Justice and Equality in Education and Counseling.” Information or to purchase tickets: millersvilleuni.vbotickets.com/event/2021_Lockey_Lecture_Dr_Cheryl_HolcombMcCoy/57454.

HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL: The Manheim Township Recreation and Park Planning Department will host its fifth 5th annual Halloween carnival from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Carriage House at Stauffer Park, 1241 Lititz Pike. The event is family-friendly, featuring carnival games and entertainment for all ages, including a Trunk-or-Treat and costume parade/contest. The costume parade/contest begins at 1:30 p.m. at the tennis courts. Awards will be presented to the best costume in each division (4 and under, 5-8, 9-12, and groups). Admission is free to the carnival, however carnival games and activities require tickets. For 10 tickets, the cost is $5, cash only. Information: https://fb.me/e/Z5arMee5.

n Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com