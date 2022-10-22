5K FUN COLOR RUN/WALK: The Manheim Township Middle School PTO will host a 5K Fun Color Run or Walk on Saturday at the middle and high schools’ campus. Runners will start at 10 a.m. and walkers at 10:30 a.m. This event is open to everyone and costs $25 to enter. All proceeds from this event will benefit the middle school PTO, which hosts events and supports students and teachers through the school year. Food trucks will be available for purchases; water will be provided by sponsors. For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/MTMSColorRun-22.

WOMAN’S CARD/GAME PARTY: The Millersville Woman’s Club will host its annual card/game party at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Bring your own card or games. Cost is $10. There will be door prizes, special raffles, desserts and beverages. For more information or to make reservations, call 717-397-7965.

CAREGIVER STRESS SPEAKER: United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, will offer an event, “Help for Caregiver Stress,” at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Connie Metzler, the program coordinator at LG Health Physicians Alzheimer’s & Memory Care, will be speaking about the strain on the caregiver. She will review the signs and symptoms of caregiver burnout. Plus, discuss all the resources and support available for caregivers to avoid burnout. For more information, visit uzrc.org.

VETERANS STORY CLUB: The Veterans Story Club will meet in the Wolf Auditorium at the Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Topic will be the role of the U.S. Merchant Marines during World War II. Open to the public. For more information, contact William Confer, 717-581-3344.

