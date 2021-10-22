TRUNK OR TREAT: LCBC Manheim, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, will host a Trunk or Treat from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. Admission is free. To register vehicles, visiteventbrite.com/e/manheim-campus-trunk-or-treat-tickets-186643334237.

PANEL DISCUSSION: Lancaster Moravian Church, 227 N. Queen St., alongside the Islamic Community Center of Lancaster and Art for Justice, will host an art exhibit and panel discussion about the prison system and ways to improve it at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. The topic will be “Art as a Human Right.” There is no charge to attend. The presentation also is available via Zoom. Information or to participate in discussion: 717-397-9722; pastor@lancastermoravian.org.

TIRE COLLECTION: The Lancaster Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program will host a free tire collection from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Broad Street Conestoga Trail access parking lot (South Broad Street). Residents will need proof of Lancaster County residency to drop off tires. Information: Olivia Bingeman, olivia.bingeman@lccd.org.

HARVEST PARTY: Grace Church Lititz, 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz, will host a Harvest Party from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Admission is free. The event will feature carnival-style games, giveaways, bingo, pumpkin launching, bounce castles, barrel rides and more. A variety of on-site food trucks will be available with food purchasing options, and there will be a bake sale. It will be held rain or shine. Information: events page at gracelititz.org/events.

ANNUAL BANQUET: The Gospel Echoes Team Prison Ministry will host its annual banquet at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Covenant Church, 529 East Farmersville Road, Ephrata, and at 7 p.m. at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Highway, Ephrata. The banquet features a presentation, musical arrangements and a home-style dinner. Information: gosephechoes.com.

Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com