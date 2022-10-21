ALL YOU CAN EAT CHICKEN POT PIE: Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, will host an all-you-can-eat chicken pot pie fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, or until sold out. Other menu items will include green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, homemade desserts and assorted beverages. The cost for this dinner is $12 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 years old, and free for children under 5 years old. Takeout chicken pot pie will be sold for $8 per quart. All proceeds from this event will benefit missions. For more information, call 717-665-3400; visit ruhlschurch.org.

SUPPLY DRIVE: Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation will host a “Fill the Trailer” supply drive from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Jack’s Family Tavern, 15 S. Prince St., Millersville. Items needed by the community: boxes of tissues, paper towels, fleece blankets, laundry detergents, bleach and more. Cash donation boxes will be located in the bar area. You can also make donations via the Amazon Smile Charity List. For more information, visit acornacreswr.com.

