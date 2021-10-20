PANEL DISCUSSION: Lancaster Moravian Church, 227 N. Queen St., will host an exhibit and panel discussion about the prison system and ways to improve it at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The topic will be “Issues Surrounding Reentry.” The presentation, which is free, is also available via Zoom. Information or to participate in discussion: 717-397-9722; pastor@lancastermoravian.org.

FISH FRY FUNDRAISER: The East Cocalico Lions Club will host a drive-thru fish fry 3-6:30 p.m. Friday at Reamstown Memorial Park, 319 Wabash Road, Ephrata. The meal includes fried fish, french fries or baked potato and coleslaw. Cost is $9. All proceeds benefit the community. Information: 717-336-5311.

CARD PARTY FUNDRAISER: The Millersville Woman’s Club annual card/game party will be held Tuesday at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. The event features door prizes, special raffles, desserts and beverages. Cost is $10 per ticket, which can be purchased at the door. Attendees are invited to bring cards, board games and mahjong. Proceeds will benefit local students. Information or to purchase advance tickets: 717-397-7965.