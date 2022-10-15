POSTCARD CLUB: The Lancaster County Postcard Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The program for the evening will be “Krampus” presented by club member Dede Schaeffer. The postcard competition will be “Farm Animals.” For more information call 717-413-6882, follow Lancaster County Postcard Club on Facebook.

WOMAN’S CLUB: The Millersville Woman’s Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville. Program will be about Kundalini yoga with speaker Trish Westnedge, an instructor. For more information about the program or our club, call 717-917-6677 or 717-872-4834.

