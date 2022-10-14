FALL BASEMENT SALE: The Bethany Women’s Association of Bethany Presbyterian Church, 25 N. West End Ave., will host a Fall Basement Sale and chicken barbecue from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15. To enter the sale, use the front steps or the ramp to the rear of the church. Open to the public. Sale features housewares, tools, small appliances, furniture, linens, jewelry, seasonal decor, books, puzzles, houseplants and TV stand and a dog crate. Boy Scout Troop No. 4 will be selling chicken barbecue diners for $10 and chicken only for $7 on the church’s back lawn; proceeds will help troop members go to summer camp. For more information, visit lancasterbethany.org; call 717-393-2690.

CONTRA DANCE: Lancaster Contra Dance will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St. Workshop begins at 6:15 p.m. followed by dancing from 7-10 p.m. Admission is $20, cash only. Face masks required while dancing. Featuring live callers and bands each month. Dance is held the third Saturday each month. For more information, visit lancastercontra.org.

