YARD SALE: St. Mary Coptic Orthodox Church, 3602 Marietta Ave., will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Silver Spring Cemetery parking lot, across from the church. church. All proceeds will benefit the new building.

CABIN FEVER DANCE: The Denver Woman’s Club will host a Cabin Fever Dance 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the Denver Fire Hall, 425 Locust St., Denver. Doors open at 6 p.m. Information: visit the club’s Facebook page.

HERITAGE SOCIETY: The Strasburg Heritage Society will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Decatur St., Strasburg. Bonnie Watkins will give a presentation on the Huguenots in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Admission is free.

CRAFT & FLEA MARKET: Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, 1580 Fruitville Pike, will host a flea and craft market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Several local vendors will be featured. Gift baskets will be raffled off; tickets cost $5. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Free Care Fund.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of Cocalico Valley will host an educational program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata. The program, “Native Americans,” will focus on the culture, history and life of Native peoples, as told by Lenni Lenape descendant Uhma Ruth Py. Admission is free. All attendees must wear a face covering. Information: 717-733-1616.

FALL COMMUNITY DAY: Grace Church Lancaster, 911 Rohrerstown Road, will host its fall Community Day, Trunk or Treat and Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Admission is free. The event will feature free games and a bounce house. Children may dress in costume and pick up candy in the trunk-or-treat section. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Car show registration runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; preregister online. Registration is free. Car show awards will be presented at 1:30 p.m. Winners must be present to receive awards. Information or to preregister: gracelanc.org/event-info/fall-community-day-car-show-trunk-or-treat/.

VETERANS LUNCHEON: Disabled American Veterans, Red Rose Chapter No. 80, will host its veterans luncheon Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with the luncheon beginning promptly at 1 p.m. The buffet-style luncheon will be provided by Hess Barbecue Catering of Willow Street. Preregistration is required by Oct. 27. Cost of the luncheon is $20. The event will feature guest speaker Samuel Petrovich, Pennsylvania DAV state adjutant, in addition to a 50/50 drawing, an auction and door prizes. Information or to preregister: davredrosechapter80.org.

BOOK SIGNING: The Lititz Historical Foundation will host an event at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz. Admission is free. After a few brief items of business, local author Jimmy Rosen will present a question-and-answer session and book signing of “Got Ghost?” Space is limited to 50 people. Reserve seating by Nov. 6. Those who can’t attend but would like a book can pre-order for delivery on Nov. 20, by emailing the author at sledwork@aol.com. Information or to reserve seating: 717-626-6225.

4-H ART SPIN CLUB: The 4-H Expressive Arts Club of Penn State 4-H in Lancaster County will offer a six-week 4-H Art Spin Club for youths 8-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 11- Dec. 23, via Zoom. Participants will learn new skills to create artwork using both traditional and nontraditional materials. Explore painting, drawing, sculpting, mixed media and more. A supply list will be sent to participants. The club is free for 4-H members, $25 nonmembers. Information or to register: Patti VanBrederode, pev3@psu.edu; 717-394-6851.

ELVIS IMPERSONATION: The Denver Woman’s Club will host “A Night with Elvis,” starring Jeff Krick Jr., Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Denver Fire Hall, 425 Locust St., Denver. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $15. Food will be available for purchase. Information or to purchase tickets: June, 717-538-5005.

