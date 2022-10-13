STEWARDSHIP SEMINARS: Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State St., East Petersburg, will host a three-week stewardship seminar from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 13, 20 and 27. Classes will be held in the church’s sanctuary. Free; however, registration is required. For more information or to register, email secretary@trinityeastpete.org.

BIRD CLUB: The Lancaster County Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the auditorium of the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. A short business meeting will precede the program, “Black Bears in PA” by Emily Carrollo of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Free. For more info, call 717-856-3851; 717-725-2717.

FALL TURKEY SUPPER: Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Narvon, will host their Fall Turkey Supper on Saturday, Oct. 15. Doors open at 12:45 p.m. Drive-thru only. Cost is $18.

