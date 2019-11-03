VETERANS DINNER: St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 50 N. Main St., Manheim, will host local veterans and a guest for a free dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The dinner will feature spaghetti and meat sauce with salad, garlic bread and cupcakes. Speaker will be Scott Brenner. RSVP required by Monday, Nov. 4. Information or to RSVP: 717-665-2447.
DISCUSSION: The closing of thousands of churches nationwide and a steady decrease in church attendance will be discussed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Lifetree Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East. The program, titled “Has God Left the Building?” features filmed interviews with several experts, including Steve Hewitt, a writer for The American Church magazine. The program is free. Information: Lifetree Cafe-Lancaster, 717-473-9115; ltclancaster@gmail.com.
MEETING: The James H. Unruh Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the First Cavalry Division Association will meet Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Lititz VFW Post 1463, 14 N. Spruce St., Lititz, lower level (entrance next to the parking lot). Membership is open to anyone who ever served with the First Calvary Division or was attached to the division and is a member of the First Calvary Division Association or a Gold Star family member. Information: cennpenn1cda@gmail.com; 717-389-1000, leave a message.
Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.