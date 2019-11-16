POSTCARD CLUB: The Lancaster County Postcard Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The program will be “Walt’s Cards,” Walt Disney postcards presented by club member Ken McClain. The postcard competition will be “Food.” The meeting is free. Information: 717-413-6882.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Mount Joy Area Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the society building, 120 Fairview St., Mount Joy. Historian Stan Bowman will discuss “Trolley Lines of Lancaster County.” His presentation will include photos of the Lancaster to Elizabethtown trolley line that ran through Mount Joy. Refreshments will follow the program. Information: mountjoyhistory.org.
MEETING: Maytown Stands for Life will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta. The speaker will be John Gordon, a director with the national group Teachers Saving Children. He will speak on “Reaching Our Youth: Pro-Life Voices in Education.” Information: teacherssavingchildren.org.
WOMAN’S CLUB: The Millersville Woman’s Club will meet Tuesday, Nov. 19, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville. The speaker will be Jack Brubaker, who writes the Scribbler column in LNP and has authored several books. Information: 717-284-4588.
FREE TALK: Lancaster Seminary Professor Lee Barrett will present “The Future of Religion in America: The Situation 20 Years From Now” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the Santee Chapel at Lancaster Theological Seminary, 555 W. James St. There is no charge. Information: 717-2908702.
TRANSFORMATION EXPLORED: Tips for transforming a normal life into a remarkable one are set to be discussed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Lifetree Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East. The program, “Make a Difference Now: Choose to Be Extraordinary,” includes a filmed interview with author and speaker Mark Sanborn, who will share his thoughts on living an exceptional life. The meeting is free. Information: Lifetree Cafe-Lancaster, 717-473-9115; ltclancaster@gmail.com.
MEETING: The Disabled American Veterans, Lancaster Chapter 80, will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the social room of East Petersburg Fire Company, 6076 Pine St., East Petersburg.
SEMINAR: An educational meeting will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. The topic will be “Plan Now for the Future You Want,” presented by Jay Hilliard, a life plan counselor. Hilliard will explain the details of flexible and long-term care plans for those ages 40 to 85. RSVP is required. Information or to RSVP: 844-252-6347; rsvp@flcpartners.org.
SIERRA CLUB: The Sierra Club-Lancaster will host a presentation on “Citizen Science and Rare Bat Species at Local Preserves” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at The Stone Independent School, 480 New Holland Ave., No. 701. Admission is free. Speaker will be Carter Farmer, a Millersville University student who is helping the local citizen science acoustic bat surveys. A panel discussion is expected to follow the presentation. Information: janedruce@gmail.com.
VIETNAM VETERANS: Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates Chapter 1008 of Lancaster will host Dale and Ann Shaw of the Building Bridges Foundation at Anderson Farm at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Pheasant Ridge Community Center, 209 Longwood Court. They will present a video and tell the group about the foundation and how it is dedicated to helping military veterans and their families. Information: Ken Ford, 717-584-6537.
GARDEN CLUB: The Women’s Garden Club of Lancaster County will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road. Following a brief business meeting, Dr. Carol Welsh will share her passion for journaling about nature and gardens. A fellowship social will follow. New members and guests are welcome for a donation.
AARP MEETING: Centerville Chapter 4221 of AARP will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at The Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church St., Landisville. Andria Sica will be the musical entertainment providing vocal and keyboard music. Light refreshments will be served after the meeting. Information: Mike Chuhran, 717-569-3467.
