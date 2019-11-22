SENIOR FELLOWSHIP: The Over 60’s Senior Fellowship will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church, 23 Green St., Christiana. The program will be “Out and About,” with Karen Lippy sharing the importance of a health habitat and how it can impact the wildlife at the park. A light lunch will follow. Free blood pressure checks will be done for those interested. Information: 610-593-5467.
MOVIE NIGHT: The Adoption Coalition of Lancaster County will sponsor a free movie night featuring the family friendly movie “Frozen 2,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, Lititz. Vouchers for free popcorn for each family will be available at the coalition’s information table. Registration is not required. Tickets and food vouchers will be available starting at 5:45 p.m. while supplies last. Information: Mary Sourber, 717-656-6580, mary@cobys.org.
FOOD SAFETY CLASS: Penn State Extension is offering the ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The course will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13. The certification exam will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Deadline to register is Friday, Nov. 29. After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a 75% or higher score, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate (good for five years). Cost is $185. Register online at extension.psu.edu/servsafe or call 1-877-345-0691. Information: Stacy Reed, 717-394-6851.
ORAL HISTORY CLUB: The World War II Oral History Club will host Alan Shapiro, a World War II Army Air Force C-47 pilot, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. Anne’s Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia. Information: 717-319-3430.
LIFETREE CAFE: The daily struggles and experiences of the transitionally homeless population will be explored at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Lifetree Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East. The free program, “A Day in the Life of the Hidden Homeless,” features a filmed interview with Latoshia Jackson, a mother of eight who has been homeless for the past year. Information: Lifetree Cafe-Lancaster, 717-473-9115, LTCLancaster@gmail.com.
CRAFT SHOW: A craft show and holiday bazaar will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Stevens Fire Hall, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens. Holiday wreaths, woodcarving, crochet, flower arrangements, wooden items, Christmas ornaments and jewelry are among the items that will be available. The kitchen will be open.
