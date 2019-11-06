FUNDRAISER: Stop and Shop will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Fivepointville Fire Hall, 1087 Dry Tavern Road, Denver. There will be a wide selection of home-based companies represented, as well as cash and carry items and door prizes. Baked good, subs and hot food will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Terre Hill Bible Fellowship youth group’s 2019 mission trip. Information: Joni Nolt, 717-445-0350.
WORKSHOP: PA Farm Link will host a Beginning Farmer Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the MidAtlantic Farm Credit, 15 Eby Chiques Road, Mount Joy. The workshop will cover a variety of topics to help begin a farming career. Registration is requested by Friday, Nov. 8. Fee is $15 and includes lunch and a copy of “Drafting Agricultural Leases” booklet. Information or to register: pafarmlink.org; 717-705-2121.
CRAFT SHOW: Winters Heritage House Museum, 41-47 E. High St., Elizabethtown, will host the 29th annual Elizabethtown Heritage Craft Show from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. There will be over 30 local merchants with hand-produced items. Information: 717-367-4672.
BAZAAR: Chiques United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Main St., Mount Joy, will host its 47th annual bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. It will feature a white elephant room, bake table with apple dumplings, and a lunch menu including homemade soups, barbecue and hot dogs. Proceeds benefit local missions and projects of the Chiques Women in Mission.
PLANETARIUM EVENT: Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Quarry Road, Leola, will host a Stars ’N S’mores Traveling Planetarium Event from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. There will be three showings of the Cosmic Adventures Traveling Planetarium Show at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. The free event also will feature fire pits, s’mores, apple cider, live music and telescopes for star gazing. Information or reservations: 717-656-9200 or zionleola.org.
PRESENTATION: The next performance in the Rotary Club of Lititz 2019-20 Travel & Adventure Film Series will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Warwick High School Performing Arts Center, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. with a musical prelude at 1:30 and an evening performance at 7:30 with a musical prelude at 7. “Cuba: On the Edge of Discovery” explores contemporary life and dynamic historical themes to develop the story of island people. Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for children. Information: 717-626-4520.
CHRISTMAS SALE: The Women’s Association of Bethany Presbyterian Church, 25 N. West End Ave., will host its annual Christmas sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9. Items for sale include holiday decorations, wrapping paper, bows and wreaths. The Boy Scouts will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for ages 5-12 and free for ages 4 and under.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will host a free presentation, “Murder and Mercy on the Susquehanna: Captain Civility of Conestoga Teaches Pennsylvania Colonists New Principals of Justice,” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Millersville’s Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. Nicole Eustace, professor of history at New York University, will deliver the talk, which is the kickoff event of a weekend conference that will explore the provincial history of Manor and Conestoga townships. Information: 717-872-8837 before 5 p.m.; pge8507@aol.com.
BREAKFAST: Faith United Church of Christ, 1204 Wabank Road, will offer an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children 4-10 and free for children 3 and under. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, home fried potatoes, pancakes, french toast, white and wheat toast, orange juice, tea and coffee. All veterans who attend pay $4. Information: 717-393-3431.
FLAG MEETING: The First Lancaster Accordion Group will meet from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Zion Church of Millersville, 317 N. George St., Millersville. Open to all accordion players and those interested in joining the group. Bring your accordion and favorite snacks to celebrate. Information: Sergey, 717-875-2862.
FREE CONCERT: William Wright will present the Franklin & Marshall College Chamber Singers at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in a free concert in Santee Chapel at Lancaster Theological Seminary, 555 W. James St. Complimentary light refreshments will be served.
VETERAN’S DAY CEREMONY: The Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates Chapter 1008 of Lancaster will host a wreath laying and ceremony in honor of Veteran’s Day at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Greenwood Cemetery, 719 Highland Ave., off South Queen Street. Rain or shine. Information: Ken Ford, 717-584-6537.
BANQUET & CEREMONY: The 11-11-11 Club will host its 99th Banquet & Ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Columbia Veterans of Foreign Wars, 401 Manor St., Columbia. Reservations are required. Speaker will be Todd Olson. Information or reservations: Kevin Kraft, 717-684-2370.
Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.