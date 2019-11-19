SMOKEOUT EVENTS: LG Health will host two Great American Smokeout events Thursday, Nov. 21, to raise awareness and provide resources for individuals interested in quitting nicotine. A variety of resources will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LG Health Suburban Pavilion, 2100 Harrisburg Pike. Then, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be materials and resources for those interesting in quitting the use of nicotine, free food, music, games and prizes at San Juan Bautista Church, 425 S. Duke St. Information: Sue Lackmann, 717-544-3284; susan.lackmann@pennmedicine.upenn.edu.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Salisbury Township Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Salisbury Township Building, 5581 Old Philadelphia Pike, White Horse. The topic will be “Over There, Over There: African Americans from Lancaster County in WWI,” presented by Leroy E. Hopkins. Information: 717-442-4071.
MEETING: The Lancaster Lebanon Right to Education Task Force will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Lebanon office of IU13, 1 Cumberland St., Lebanon. The topic will be “PA Family Network: Who We Are and How We Help.” Participants can call into the meeting via Zoom either by phone or computer using the following link: https://paiu.zoom.us/j/528615246; phone: +1-646-558-8656 or +-669-900-6833 (US toll); meeting ID: 528615246. Information or to register: Norma Wagner, 717-606-1683.
LOVE LETTERS PROJECT: The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Lancaster County will host the More Love Letter Project from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Blair Room at Community Services Building, 630 Janet Ave. Attendees will create handwritten letters to brighten someone’s day. Materials will be provided. Information or if bringing groups: cleckow@mhalancaster.org.
BOTANICAL SOCIETY: The Muhlenberg Botanical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Kinsey Room at North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave. Program will be “The Lancaster Schoolyard Habitat Initiative.” The meeting is free.
