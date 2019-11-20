BAZAAR: Lancaster Moravian Church, 227 N. Queen St., second floor, will host a holiday bazaar, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Crafts, baked goods, sugar cakes, vintage holiday decor, soup and barbecue will be available. New this year will be vendor tables and complimentary coffee and tea. A drawing for a queen-size quilt will be held at noon. Tickets at $5 or 3 for $10. All proceeds will benefit Moravian Disaster Relief. Information: 717-397-9722, office@lancastermoravian.org.
CHRISTMAS MARKETPLACE: The Parent-Teacher Fellowship at Lancaster County Christian School, 2390 New Holland Pike, will host its fourth annual Christmas Marketplace from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Over 60 vendors will be offering thousands of gifts. Many vendors also will have raffle items to win. Soup will be sold by the quart, and gift-wrapping services will be provided by students in grades three through six. Information or a complete list of vendors: lccs.cc/christmasmarketplace.
MEETING: The Lancaster Chapter Military Officers Association of America will hold its annual Christmas luncheon Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Lehr Dining Room of Gordinier Hall at Millersville University. A social hour will begin at 1 p.m. with dinner to follow. The program will include recognition of outgoing chapter officers, installation of officers for 2020 and presentation of awards. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped gift for distribution to hospitalized veterans. Reservations are required by Friday, Nov. 29. Information or reservations: Jim Cunningham, 717-581-5299, jetpilot37@comcast.net.
